Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,410 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SXT. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,305 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Sensient Technologies by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 58,156 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,883,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Sensient Technologies by 232.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Sensient Technologies by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,672 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Sensient Technologies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,516 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sensient Technologies alerts:

Sensient Technologies Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE SXT opened at $75.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 4.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.67. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 0.89. Sensient Technologies Co. has a one year low of $63.17 and a one year high of $89.34.

Sensient Technologies Announces Dividend

Sensient Technologies ( NYSE:SXT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $369.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.87 million. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. Sensient Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 50.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Sensient Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sensient Technologies Corp. engages in the manufacture of colors, flavors, and fragrances. It operates through the following segments: Flavors and Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group. The Flavors and Fragrances segment includes beverage flavors, bionutrients, savory flavors, sweet flavors, natural ingredients, and fragrance compounds and ingredients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sensient Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensient Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.