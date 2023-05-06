SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 3,774 Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,774 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clough Capital Partners L P increased its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 162.8% during the third quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 820,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,139,000 after purchasing an additional 508,024 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,060,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $478,773,000 after purchasing an additional 327,988 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 17.6% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,848,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,950,000 after purchasing an additional 277,202 shares in the last quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 14.8% during the third quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,880,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,899,000 after purchasing an additional 242,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 18.0% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,434,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,602,000 after purchasing an additional 218,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BXMT shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $24.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.80.

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, Director Michael B. Nash purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.86 per share, with a total value of $943,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 468,455 shares in the company, valued at $8,835,061.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, Director Michael B. Nash purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.86 per share, with a total value of $943,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 468,455 shares in the company, valued at $8,835,061.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Henry N. Nassau acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.81 per share, with a total value of $178,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 127,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,268,067.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BXMT opened at $17.51 on Friday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $16.60 and a one year high of $31.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 163.16%.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

