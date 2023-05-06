SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 92.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 538.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL opened at $74.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.72. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $41.05 and a fifty-two week high of $76.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.22. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACGL has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.20.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total transaction of $5,283,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 689,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,078,935.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Francois Morin sold 15,814 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total transaction of $1,069,184.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 185,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,566,603.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 70,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total transaction of $5,283,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 689,970 shares in the company, valued at $52,078,935.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 178,083 shares of company stock valued at $12,955,847. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Arch Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate, and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.