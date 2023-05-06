SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 80.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,629,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $618,780,000 after buying an additional 2,510,966 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Raymond James by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,689,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,383,900,000 after acquiring an additional 410,025 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC purchased a new position in Raymond James during the first quarter valued at $27,163,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 23.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,117,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,951,000 after purchasing an additional 209,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Raymond James by 128.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 331,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,481,000 after purchasing an additional 186,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Raymond James news, insider Jodi Perry sold 6,343 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total value of $712,318.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,150 shares in the company, valued at $802,945. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Raymond James Stock Up 3.3 %

Several research firms recently issued reports on RJF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Raymond James from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Raymond James from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Raymond James in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Raymond James from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Raymond James from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Raymond James has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.43.

NYSE RJF opened at $86.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.02. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $126.00.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 14.01%. Raymond James’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.13%.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

