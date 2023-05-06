SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 4,271 Shares of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) by 41.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,271 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Camden Capital LLC bought a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $410,000. Finepoint Capital LP purchased a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $15,173,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics by 6.4% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,313,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,635,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics by 22.6% in the third quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the period. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics by 28.0% in the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 6,511,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $184,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,000 shares during the period.

Shares of CERE stock opened at $32.51 on Friday. Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.86 and a 12-month high of $41.46. The company has a current ratio of 12.48, a quick ratio of 12.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.15 and its 200 day moving average is $28.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.01 and a beta of 1.48.

Cerevel Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CERE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.05. Research analysts expect that Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cerevel Therapeutics news, CEO N Anthony Coles sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $1,253,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,704 shares in the company, valued at $67,762.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 103,000 shares of company stock worth $2,991,070. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.50.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat acute anxiety.

