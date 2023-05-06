SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 4,526 Shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) by 63.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,614 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,526 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Titan Machinery were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,683,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,575,000 after purchasing an additional 25,662 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 4.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,340,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,884,000 after buying an additional 53,507 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 10.4% during the third quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 604,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,096,000 after buying an additional 56,900 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 4.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 492,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,916,000 after acquiring an additional 21,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 365,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,328,000 after acquiring an additional 12,987 shares in the last quarter. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TITN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Titan Machinery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Titan Machinery from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Titan Machinery presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.67.

Titan Machinery stock opened at $31.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $715.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.63. Titan Machinery Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.50 and a 12-month high of $47.87.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.26). Titan Machinery had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The business had revenue of $583.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Titan Machinery news, Director Stan K. Erickson bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.67 per share, for a total transaction of $89,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,049.77. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.04% of the company’s stock.

Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.

