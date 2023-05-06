SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 6,709 Shares of NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) by 40.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,252 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,709 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in NextGen Healthcare were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 19,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextGen Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $565,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in NextGen Healthcare by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 150,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after buying an additional 36,171 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 604,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,357,000 after buying an additional 6,355 shares during the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NextGen Healthcare alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NextGen Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextGen Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

NextGen Healthcare Trading Up 1.0 %

NextGen Healthcare Company Profile

NXGN stock opened at $16.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.13 and a 1-year high of $21.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.94 and a beta of 1.04.

(Get Rating)

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software and services that empower ambulatory healthcare practices to manage the risk and complexity of delivering care in the rapidly evolving U.S. healthcare system. Its portfolio includes tightly integrated solutions that deliver on ambulatory healthcare imperatives including population health, care management, patient outreach, telemedicine, and nationwide clinical information exchange.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextGen Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextGen Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.