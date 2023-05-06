SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Stock Position in Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 137,674 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 51,819 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Nordic American Tankers were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Nordic American Tankers during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Nordic American Tankers by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 766,974 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 89,514 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Financial Architects Inc bought a new stake in Nordic American Tankers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordic American Tankers alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Nordic American Tankers from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Nordic American Tankers from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.25.

Nordic American Tankers Trading Up 3.9 %

NYSE NAT opened at $3.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.47. Nordic American Tankers Limited has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $4.65. The company has a market capitalization of $724.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.83 and a beta of 0.09.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The shipping company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $71.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.48 million. Nordic American Tankers had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 8.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Nordic American Tankers Limited will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordic American Tankers Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. This is an increase from Nordic American Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,000.00%.

Nordic American Tankers Profile

(Get Rating)

Nordic American Tankers Ltd. operates as an international tanker company. It owns and operates Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded by Herbjorn Hansson on June 12, 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordic American Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordic American Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.