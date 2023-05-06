SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) by 93.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,722 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,208 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in First American Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First American Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. 84.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on FAF shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens upgraded First American Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet downgraded First American Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of First American Financial from $65.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, First American Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.40.

FAF opened at $58.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29 and a beta of 1.26. First American Financial Co. has a one year low of $43.54 and a one year high of $64.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.03.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.10). First American Financial had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First American Financial Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First American Financial Corp. engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. It also provides other financial services and risk solutions. It operates through the following segments: Title Insurance and Services, Specialty Insurance, and Corporate.

