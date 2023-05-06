SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Holdings in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) by 163.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,657 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,679 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Schrödinger were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schrödinger during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Schrödinger by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,504,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,807,000 after acquiring an additional 94,630 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schrödinger by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 779,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,713,000 after acquiring an additional 3,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Schrödinger by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 19,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. 68.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Schrödinger from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler began coverage on Schrödinger in a research note on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Schrödinger from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Schrödinger from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.20.

NASDAQ:SDGR opened at $27.67 on Friday. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.85 and a 1-year high of $35.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.18 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.10.

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

