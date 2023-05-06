SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Position in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in PagerDuty were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,099,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,598,000 after buying an additional 353,682 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,034,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,480,000 after buying an additional 274,759 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PagerDuty during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,527,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of PagerDuty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,847,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,481,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,604,000 after buying an additional 180,197 shares during the period. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at PagerDuty

In other news, CFO Howard Wilson sold 20,000 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total value of $583,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 463,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,515,057.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Howard Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total transaction of $583,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 463,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,515,057.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total value of $2,290,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 602,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,403,709.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 275,588 shares of company stock worth $8,689,097. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PagerDuty Price Performance

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on PagerDuty from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PagerDuty from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on PagerDuty from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on PagerDuty from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.73.

Shares of PD opened at $28.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.79 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.31 and a 200-day moving average of $27.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.51 and a 52 week high of $35.33.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $100.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.89 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 43.39% and a negative net margin of 34.63%. As a group, analysts forecast that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

PagerDuty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

