SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Position in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) by 123.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,718 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,341 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Primo Water were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRMW. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Primo Water by 76.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in Primo Water by 556.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Primo Water during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Primo Water by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Primo Water during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Primo Water alerts:

Primo Water Stock Performance

Shares of PRMW opened at $14.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 75.37 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Primo Water Co. has a 52-week low of $12.15 and a 52-week high of $16.47.

Primo Water Announces Dividend

Primo Water ( NYSE:PRMW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $533.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.69 million. Primo Water had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 7.25%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Primo Water Co. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 168.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PRMW shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Primo Water from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. CIBC cut shares of Primo Water from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Primo Water in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Primo Water from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

Insider Activity

In other Primo Water news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 47,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $762,556.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,268,770 shares in the company, valued at $20,313,007.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Primo Water Profile

(Get Rating)

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored water, filtration equipment, and coffee. The company offers its products under the Primo, Alhambra, Crystal Rock, Mountain Valley, Deep Rock, Hinckley Springs, Crystal Springs, Kentwood Springs, Mount Olympus, Pureflo, Nursery, Sierra Springs, Sparkletts, Clear Mountain Natural Spring Water, Earth2O, Renü, and Water Event Pure Water Solutions brands in the United States; Canadian Springs and Labrador Source brands in Canada; and Decantae, Eden, Eden Springs, Chateaud'eau, and Mey Eden brands in Europe and Israel.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.