SG Americas Securities LLC Has $413,000 Holdings in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) by 48.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,541 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,533 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Sandstorm Gold were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 7,060 shares during the period. Zazove Associates LLC acquired a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,460,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in Sandstorm Gold during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sandstorm Gold during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 1,962.0% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 607,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 577,604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.62% of the company’s stock.

Sandstorm Gold Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:SAND opened at $6.12 on Friday. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a one year low of $4.51 and a one year high of $7.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.44.

Sandstorm Gold Increases Dividend

Sandstorm Gold ( NYSE:SAND Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 52.55%. The business had revenue of $38.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 18th were given a $0.015 dividend. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 17th. This is a positive change from Sandstorm Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Sandstorm Gold’s payout ratio is 16.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on SAND shares. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$8.00 to C$9.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $9.00 to $8.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Sandstorm Gold to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$12.25 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sandstorm Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.66.

Sandstorm Gold Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Fruta del Norte, Hounde, Karma, Relief Canyon, Santa Elena, Vale Royalties, Yamana Silver Stream, Other, and Corporate.

Further Reading

