SG Americas Securities LLC Has $415,000 Stock Holdings in Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,691 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Avidity Biosciences were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Avidity Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 2,964.1% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,624 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences during the third quarter worth $78,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avidity Biosciences

In other news, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total transaction of $236,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,347.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Avidity Biosciences Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.60.

Shares of RNA stock opened at $11.58 on Friday. Avidity Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.83 and a 52 week high of $25.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.96. The company has a market capitalization of $819.98 million, a P/E ratio of -3.48 and a beta of -0.10.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 million. Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 40.82% and a negative net margin of 1,886.33%. Analysts forecast that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Avidity Biosciences

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; AOC 1044 for the treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy; and AOC 1020 designed to treat facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy which are in preclinical stage.

Further Reading

