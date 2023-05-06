SG Americas Securities LLC Has $417,000 Stake in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its holdings in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,308 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in American Assets Trust were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in American Assets Trust by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 61,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 18.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 3.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in American Assets Trust by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 87,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,424,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in American Assets Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Assets Trust Price Performance

Shares of AAT opened at $18.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.11. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.04 and a 1 year high of $34.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

American Assets Trust Announces Dividend

American Assets Trust ( NYSE:AAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.39). American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 11.45%. The firm had revenue of $106.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is presently 160.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAT has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Assets Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of American Assets Trust in a report on Friday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, American Assets Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Assets Trust news, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.98 per share, for a total transaction of $879,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,077,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,566,263.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 100,000 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.66 per share, with a total value of $1,766,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 7,397,628 shares in the company, valued at $130,642,110.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.98 per share, with a total value of $879,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 7,077,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,566,263.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 360,000 shares of company stock worth $6,693,000. Corporate insiders own 35.44% of the company’s stock.

About American Assets Trust

(Get Rating)

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers, office properties, mixed-use properties, and multifamily properties. It operates through the following business segments: Office, Retail, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use. The Office segment includes rental of office space.

Featured Articles

