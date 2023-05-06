SG Americas Securities LLC Has $420,000 Position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 69,851 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 733,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,173,000 after buying an additional 129,165 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 643,708 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,664,000 after purchasing an additional 41,706 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 393,935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 15,070 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 8,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 24.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 3,749 shares in the last quarter. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Price Performance

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock opened at $6.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $44.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.25. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 12-month low of $3.93 and a 12-month high of $7.93.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Increases Dividend

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 26.27%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were paid a $0.3333 dividend. This is a positive change from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a yield of 4%. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BBVA. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Societe Generale lowered Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. HSBC upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.38.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Profile

(Get Rating)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.