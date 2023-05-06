SG Americas Securities LLC Has $422,000 Position in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) by 77.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,698 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHH. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Choice Hotels International by 0.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Choice Hotels International by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Choice Hotels International by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CHH opened at $129.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $120.79 and its 200-day moving average is $120.56. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.27. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.15 and a 52-week high of $136.12.

Choice Hotels International ( NYSE:CHH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 23.69%. The company had revenue of $362.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.287 per share. This is an increase from Choice Hotels International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is presently 19.23%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Choice Hotels International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $134.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Choice Hotels International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $122.00 to $113.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Choice Hotels International from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Choice Hotels International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.88.

In other Choice Hotels International news, CEO Patrick Pacious sold 65,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total value of $7,835,475.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 364,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,793,445.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director William L. Jews sold 2,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.46, for a total transaction of $264,484.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,794,049.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick Pacious sold 65,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total value of $7,835,475.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,763 shares in the company, valued at $43,793,445.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,837 shares of company stock valued at $9,365,231. Insiders own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office buildings owned by the company.

