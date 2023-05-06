SG Americas Securities LLC Has $422,000 Stock Holdings in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) by 60.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,357 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 888 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,577,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,878,000 after buying an additional 122,138 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,448,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,855,000 after purchasing an additional 90,426 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 807,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,411,000 after purchasing an additional 16,163 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 761,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,929,000 after purchasing an additional 198,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 545,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,857,000 after buying an additional 117,035 shares during the period.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

Asbury Automotive Group Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock opened at $196.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 4.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.88 and a 52-week high of $253.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Asbury Automotive Group ( NYSE:ABG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $8.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.94 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 29.48%. Asbury Automotive Group’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.27 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 31.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Asbury Automotive Group news, SVP Jed Milstein sold 3,050 shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $713,120.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,940,856.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David W. Hult sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.76, for a total value of $5,819,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,277,008.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jed Milstein sold 3,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $713,120.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,940,856.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,928 shares of company stock worth $7,441,409 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc is a franchised automotive retailer. It operates through the Dealerships and Total Care Auto (TCA) segments. The Dealerships segment offers a range of automotive products and services fulfilling the entire vehicle ownership lifecycle including the sale of new and used vehicles and the provision of vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.