SG Americas Securities LLC Has $438,000 Stake in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) by 35.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,517 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 5,375 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Provident Financial Services were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PFS. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,351,187 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $265,617,000 after buying an additional 70,302 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Provident Financial Services by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,217,716 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $160,245,000 after purchasing an additional 124,787 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 1.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,579,685 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $108,805,000 after purchasing an additional 81,452 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,308,850 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $64,523,000 after buying an additional 52,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 60.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,073,084 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $25,110,000 after acquiring an additional 403,067 shares in the last quarter. 65.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Provident Financial Services alerts:

Insider Transactions at Provident Financial Services

In other Provident Financial Services news, CEO George Lista purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.62 per share, with a total value of $30,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,241 shares in the company, valued at $108,069.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO George Lista acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.62 per share, for a total transaction of $30,930.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,241 shares in the company, valued at $108,069.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Mcnerney sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total value of $59,675.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,979.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 4,560 shares of company stock valued at $83,653. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Provident Financial Services Stock Up 4.2 %

PFS stock opened at $15.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.54 and a twelve month high of $25.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.23.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.05). Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 28.77%. The firm had revenue of $130.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.22 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Provident Financial Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is 41.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on PFS. StockNews.com downgraded Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Provident Financial Services from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Provident Financial Services from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Provident Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

Provident Financial Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Provident Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.