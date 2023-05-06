SG Americas Securities LLC Has $446,000 Position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,503 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 12,601 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,253 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,923 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,724 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SUPN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd.

In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Frank Mottola sold 4,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total transaction of $172,032.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,484.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SUPN opened at $36.71 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.96. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $24.95 and a one year high of $42.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.04.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.30). Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $167.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It offers Trokendi XR, Oxtellar XR, APOKYN, XADAGO, and MYOBLOC products. The company was founded by Jack A. Khattar on March 30, 2005 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

