SG Americas Securities LLC Has $448,000 Stake in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in CSW Industrials by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 13.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 14.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in CSW Industrials by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in CSW Industrials during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on CSW Industrials in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

CSW Industrials Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSWI opened at $135.64 on Friday. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.03 and a 1 year high of $148.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $137.27 and its 200-day moving average is $129.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.79.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $171.09 million for the quarter. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 18.32%.

CSW Industrials Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This is a positive change from CSW Industrials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CSW Industrials news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.61, for a total transaction of $131,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,176 shares in the company, valued at $7,130,103.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $413,410 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc provides performance solutions to customers. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial products segment manufactures specialty mechanical products, fire and smoke protection products, architecturally-specified building products, and storage, filtration and application equipment.

See Also

