SG Americas Securities LLC Has $448,000 Stock Position in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 2.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Cousins Properties by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cousins Properties by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 77,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 3.0% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 16,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 89.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

Cousins Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CUZ opened at $21.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.93. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a twelve month low of $18.06 and a twelve month high of $35.66.

Cousins Properties Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Cousins Properties

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 4th. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.63%.

In other Cousins Properties news, EVP John S. Mccoll sold 36,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total transaction of $921,786.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,814 shares in the company, valued at $768,193.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on Cousins Properties from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Cousins Properties in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Cousins Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The company was founded by Thomas G. Cousins in 1958 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.