SG Americas Securities LLC Has $455,000 Stock Position in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) by 58.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,247 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 20,177 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHOO. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Steven Madden during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 28.8% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,843 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 18.4% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,157 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Steven Madden by 294.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,206 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on SHOO. Loop Capital increased their target price on Steven Madden from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.14.

SHOO opened at $32.77 on Friday. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $26.36 and a twelve month high of $40.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.07 and a 200-day moving average of $33.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.14.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $470.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.88 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business’s revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.33%.

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Direct-to-Consumer, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

