SG Americas Securities LLC Has $457,000 Stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 50.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,364 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 11,585 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 110.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 91.7% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. 91.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BorgWarner Price Performance

BorgWarner stock opened at $44.61 on Friday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.14 and a 12 month high of $51.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.90 and its 200-day moving average is $44.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.41.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. BorgWarner’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Craig Aaron sold 9,638 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total transaction of $465,419.02. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,776.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other BorgWarner news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 6,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.87, for a total transaction of $350,443.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,701.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Craig Aaron sold 9,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total value of $465,419.02. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,776.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,707 shares of company stock valued at $5,027,503 over the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on BWA shares. Bank of America lowered BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on BorgWarner from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on BorgWarner from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.64.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

