SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $428,000 in Direxion Daily Metal Miners Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:MNM)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Metal Miners Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:MNM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.06% of Direxion Daily Metal Miners Bull 2X Shares at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Metal Miners Bull 2X Shares by 158.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 31,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 19,167 shares during the period.

Get Direxion Daily Metal Miners Bull 2X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily Metal Miners Bull 2X Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA MNM opened at $29.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 million, a PE ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 2.72. Direxion Daily Metal Miners Bull 2X Shares has a twelve month low of $20.93 and a twelve month high of $52.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.93.

About Direxion Daily Metal Miners Bull 2X Shares

The Direxion Daily Metals & Mining Bull 2X Shares (MNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks 2x the daily price movements of an equal-weighted index of US metals and mining companies. MNM was launched on Dec 16, 2021 and is managed by Direxion.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily Metal Miners Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:MNM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Metal Miners Bull 2X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Metal Miners Bull 2X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.