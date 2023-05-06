SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Stake in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) by 56.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,232 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 6,908 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Leeward Investments LLC MA boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 151,925 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,306,000 after purchasing an additional 16,794 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,468 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the fourth quarter worth about $409,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,756 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. 48.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Columbia Sportswear news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.52, for a total transaction of $81,034.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,420.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 42.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Columbia Sportswear Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of Columbia Sportswear stock opened at $82.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.44. Columbia Sportswear has a 52 week low of $65.02 and a 52 week high of $98.32.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $820.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $799.71 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Sportswear Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on COLM shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Sunday, February 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $92.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Columbia Sportswear has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.13.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Latin America and Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.