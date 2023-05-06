SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO – Get Rating) by 83.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,597 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF in the first quarter valued at $19,107,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF in the third quarter valued at $6,548,000. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF in the third quarter valued at $6,467,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 1,104.4% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 111,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after buying an additional 102,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 141.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 164,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after buying an additional 96,400 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF stock opened at $24.29 on Friday. iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF has a 1-year low of $21.22 and a 1-year high of $25.20. The stock has a market cap of $506.45 million, a PE ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.11.

The iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (EIDO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Indonesia IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid and small-cap Indonesian companies. EIDO was launched on May 5, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

