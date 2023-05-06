SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New Investment in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 10,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Renasant by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,271,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,181,000 after buying an additional 38,846 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Renasant by 3.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,948,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,521,000 after purchasing an additional 133,592 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Renasant by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,908,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,294,000 after purchasing an additional 282,738 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its holdings in Renasant by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,085,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,941,000 after purchasing an additional 7,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Renasant by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 760,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,776,000 after purchasing an additional 69,619 shares during the period. 76.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RNST stock opened at $26.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.09. Renasant Co. has a 1 year low of $24.82 and a 1 year high of $41.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Renasant ( NASDAQ:RNST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.82. The company had revenue of $221.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.60 million. Renasant had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 23.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Research analysts predict that Renasant Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.67%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RNST shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Renasant from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Renasant from $34.50 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Renasant from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Raymond James lowered Renasant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Renasant presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.67.

In other news, Director John Foy acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.95 per share, with a total value of $77,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,793 shares in the company, valued at $902,878.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.87% of the company’s stock.

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

