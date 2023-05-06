SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases New Shares in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,823 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PVH in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PVH in the third quarter worth $38,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,829 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in PVH during the third quarter valued at $1,120,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in PVH in the 4th quarter worth about $394,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PVH shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on PVH from $92.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of PVH from $51.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of PVH from $85.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on PVH from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on PVH from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.11.

PVH stock opened at $83.61 on Friday. PVH Corp. has a 52-week low of $43.49 and a 52-week high of $94.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.10.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The textile maker reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. PVH had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that PVH Corp. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. PVH’s payout ratio is currently 5.07%.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein, and Heritage Brands. The Tommy Hilfiger segment consists of the Tommy Hilfiger North America and Tommy Hilfiger International.

