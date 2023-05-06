SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases Shares of 4,755 Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,755 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 193.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 443 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 292.0% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,125 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$151.00 to C$147.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.70.

Bank of Montreal Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BMO opened at $87.97 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.54. The firm has a market cap of $62.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of $81.57 and a 52-week high of $110.67.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The bank reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 22.13%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 9.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.50%.

Bank of Montreal Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

Further Reading

