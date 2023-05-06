SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Stake in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) by 43.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 118,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 36,205 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in BGC Partners were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in BGC Partners by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 40,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 5,346 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in BGC Partners by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 42,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 7,114 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of BGC Partners by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 896,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,380,000 after buying an additional 201,218 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 112.0% in the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 131,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 69,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new position in BGC Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 55.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on BGC Partners from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BGC Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

BGC Partners Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BGCP opened at $4.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.08 and a beta of 1.62. BGC Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $5.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.33.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $532.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.40 million. BGC Partners had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 49.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

BGC Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

BGC Partners Profile

BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information and other back-office services.

