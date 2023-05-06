SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 68.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,102 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,471 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in Targa Resources by 6.5% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,578,510 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $95,247,000 after buying an additional 95,874 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the third quarter worth about $294,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 12.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 35,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,901 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the third quarter worth about $1,322,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 1.2% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 57,692 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,481,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Targa Resources Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of TRGP stock opened at $71.88 on Friday. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1 year low of $55.56 and a 1 year high of $80.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.90. The company has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 2.28.

Targa Resources Increases Dividend

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 25.20% and a net margin of 5.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Research analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. This is an increase from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRGP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Mizuho increased their price target on Targa Resources from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays increased their price target on Targa Resources from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Targa Resources from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Targa Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.45.

Targa Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil, and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.