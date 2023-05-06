SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 15,744 Shares of Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 134,392 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,744 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Quotient Technology were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QUOT. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new position in Quotient Technology during the first quarter worth about $16,414,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 423.3% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,689,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175,457 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Quotient Technology by 1,513.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,754,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645,747 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Quotient Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,061,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Quotient Technology by 158,706.0% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 502,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 503,098 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QUOT opened at $2.86 on Friday. Quotient Technology Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.68 and a fifty-two week high of $4.90. The firm has a market cap of $279.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on QUOT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Quotient Technology from $2.80 to $2.60 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Quotient Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Quotient Technology in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Quotient Technology, Inc engages in the operation of a digital marketing platform that connects brands and retailers with consumers through web, mobile, and social channels. It offers digital printable coupons, digital paperless coupons, coupon codes and other promotions. The company was founded by Steven R.

