SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 15,874 Shares of Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its stake in shares of Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,874 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Adecoagro were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 55,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Adecoagro by 2.0% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 235,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 4,544 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Adecoagro by 20.4% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 27,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 4,639 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Adecoagro by 13.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 44,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 5,213 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC increased its stake in Adecoagro by 20.4% in the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Adecoagro alerts:

Adecoagro Price Performance

NYSE:AGRO opened at $8.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $921.78 million, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.99. Adecoagro S.A. has a 12 month low of $6.95 and a 12 month high of $11.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.13.

Adecoagro Announces Dividend

Adecoagro ( NYSE:AGRO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $371.62 million for the quarter. Adecoagro had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 14.91%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adecoagro S.A. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.163 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.9%. Adecoagro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AGRO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Adecoagro from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Adecoagro in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC cut shares of Adecoagro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Adecoagro from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.55.

Adecoagro Profile

(Get Rating)

Adecoagro SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of agricultural and agro-industrial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Farming, Sugar, Ethanol and Energy, Land Transformation, and Corporate. The Farming segment comprises planting, harvesting, processing and marketing of rice, production and sale of raw milk, and other dairy products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adecoagro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adecoagro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.