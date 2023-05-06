SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 18,013 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 45.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,013 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Avantor were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Avantor during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantor by 794.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in shares of Avantor during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 52.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in Avantor in the third quarter worth $110,000. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 3,078 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total value of $74,610.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,287,528.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 3,914 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $97,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,717,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 3,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total value of $74,610.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,287,528.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,490 shares of company stock valued at $204,188 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE AVTR opened at $20.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.62. Avantor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.91 and a 52-week high of $33.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 1.33.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Avantor had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on AVTR. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Avantor from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Sunday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on Avantor from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Avantor in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Avantor from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.75.

Avantor, Inc engages in providing mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, and advanced technologies and applied materials industries. It sells materials, equipment, instrumentation, and offers specialty procurement. The firm operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

