SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 24,286 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 88.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 24,286 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Nucor by 150.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 4,326 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Nucor by 106.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,328,000 after purchasing an additional 18,488 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at about $284,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nucor Stock Up 1.7 %

NUE stock opened at $142.32 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $100.13 and a 12 month high of $182.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $35.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $152.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.68.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.64. Nucor had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 34.91%. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.67 EPS. Nucor’s revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 17.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 8.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on NUE. UBS Group dropped their target price on Nucor from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Nucor from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Nucor from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Nucor from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.25.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

