SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 3,105 Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,105 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 298.6% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000.

Insider Transactions at Beacon Roofing Supply

In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, bought 99,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.07 per share, with a total value of $5,999,791.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 15,171,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,379,877.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Beacon Roofing Supply Trading Down 1.4 %

A number of analysts recently commented on BECN shares. Stephens upped their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zelman & Associates downgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.71.

Shares of BECN stock opened at $59.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.67. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.71 and a 52-week high of $68.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 5.44%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. On average, analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

