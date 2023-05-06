SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 336,667 Shares of Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) by 79.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 86,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 336,667 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Chico’s FAS were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Towle & Co boosted its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Towle & Co now owns 138,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,558 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,093 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,404 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,843 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares during the last quarter. 88.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CHS. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

Shares of NYSE CHS opened at $5.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $634.10 million, a PE ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.20. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $7.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Chico’s FAS had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 36.01%. The firm had revenue of $524.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chico’s FAS news, Director Bonnie R. Brooks sold 69,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.28, for a total transaction of $437,088.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 704,640 shares in the company, valued at $4,425,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Bonnie R. Brooks sold 30,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total value of $186,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 774,240 shares in the company, valued at $4,761,576. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bonnie R. Brooks sold 69,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.28, for a total transaction of $437,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 704,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,425,139.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates through the following segments: Chico’s, White House Black Market, and Soma. The Chico’s segment sells exclusively designed, private branded clothing focusing on women with moderate-to-high household income levels.

