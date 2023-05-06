SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 3,690 Shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,601 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,690 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in PAR Technology were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of PAR Technology by 208.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 507,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,591,000 after buying an additional 342,480 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of PAR Technology by 119.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 23,049 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 12,554 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of PAR Technology by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 818,901 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,349,000 after buying an additional 232,267 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of PAR Technology by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 353,119 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,428,000 after buying an additional 48,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of PAR Technology by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 91,372 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after buying an additional 2,526 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PAR opened at $29.34 on Friday. PAR Technology Co. has a 12 month low of $20.37 and a 12 month high of $47.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.50 and its 200-day moving average is $29.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $803.62 million, a PE ratio of -11.42 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

PAR Technology ( NYSE:PAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The software maker reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $97.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.00 million. PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 19.48% and a negative return on equity of 12.61%. Equities research analysts forecast that PAR Technology Co. will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PAR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PAR Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of PAR Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of PAR Technology from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of PAR Technology from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.

