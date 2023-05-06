SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 3,847 Shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,011 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 3,847 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in AtriCure were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRC. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in AtriCure by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of AtriCure by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,103 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,182,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of AtriCure by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,851 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of AtriCure by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 60,299 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of AtriCure by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AtriCure alerts:

AtriCure Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ATRC opened at $48.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -58.95 and a beta of 1.35. AtriCure, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.51 and a 52-week high of $52.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AtriCure ( NASDAQ:ATRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical device company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $93.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.53 million. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 9.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of AtriCure from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.83.

AtriCure Profile

(Get Rating)

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.