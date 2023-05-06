SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 6,590 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 68.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,590 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 850.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 571.4% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 820.0% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of SUI opened at $136.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.94. The company has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. Sun Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $117.63 and a one year high of $172.67.

Sun Communities Increases Dividend

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($1.42). The company had revenue of $651.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.32 million. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 2.63% and a net margin of 6.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. This is an increase from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 215.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SUI. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $151.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Sun Communities to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays cut their price target on Sun Communities from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Sun Communities from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.50.

Insider Activity at Sun Communities

In other Sun Communities news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.51, for a total transaction of $222,765.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,994,919. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Manufactured Home Communities, Recreational Vehicle, and Marina. The Manufactured Home Communities segment owns, operates, and develops manufactured housing communities and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and developing ground up communities to provide housing solutions.

