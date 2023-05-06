SG Americas Securities LLC Takes $414,000 Position in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,816 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,640 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Granite Construction by 53.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,989 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 9,107 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 39,507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 4,871 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Granite Construction by 1.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,394 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Granite Construction by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,390,934 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,422,000 after acquiring an additional 47,937 shares in the last quarter. 98.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GVA opened at $35.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 1.39. Granite Construction Incorporated has a one year low of $25.35 and a one year high of $44.15.

Granite Construction ( NYSE:GVA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The construction company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.17. Granite Construction had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 2.86%. The business had revenue of $789.21 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Granite Construction’s payout ratio is 29.55%.

Several analysts have issued reports on GVA shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Granite Construction from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet lowered Granite Construction from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Granite Construction from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Granite Construction, Inc is a holding company. It operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials company in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Construction and Materials. The Construction segment is involved in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public.

