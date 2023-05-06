SG Americas Securities LLC Takes $416,000 Position in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Revolve Group by 14.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Revolve Group by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 4,017 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Revolve Group by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after acquiring an additional 11,313 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Revolve Group by 55.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Revolve Group by 52.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 7,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Revolve Group alerts:

Revolve Group Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of RVLV opened at $18.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.02 and a 1-year high of $33.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Revolve Group ( NYSE:RVLV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $279.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.14 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RVLV. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $29.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Revolve Group from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Revolve Group from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Revolve Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Revolve Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.06.

Revolve Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve and Forward (FWRD) segments. The Revolve segment offers constant newness and discovery through a broad assortment of premium apparel, footwear, accessories and beauty products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.