SG Americas Securities LLC Takes $448,000 Position in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Brink’s by 38.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 219,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,913,000 after purchasing an additional 61,443 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Brink’s by 16.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after buying an additional 4,721 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Brink’s by 10.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 2.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 151,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,276,000 after acquiring an additional 4,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Brink’s by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. 97.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brink's alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Brink’s news, Director Michael J. Herling sold 3,089 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $205,727.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $784,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Michael F. Beech sold 22,500 shares of Brink’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total transaction of $1,513,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,595,517.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Herling sold 3,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $205,727.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $784,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Brink’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BCO opened at $63.29 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.35. The Brink’s Company has a fifty-two week low of $48.38 and a fifty-two week high of $70.05.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.22. Brink’s had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 69.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Brink’s Company will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Brink’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $22.00 dividend. This is an increase from Brink’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $88.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 139.04%. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brink’s in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Brink’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Brink’s from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th.

Brink’s Profile

(Get Rating)

The Brink’s Co provides secure logistics and cash management services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Latin America, Europe and Rest of World. Its logistics and security solutions include cash-in-transit, ATM replenishment & maintenance, and cash management & payment services, such as vault outsourcing, money processing, intelligent safe services, and international transportation of valuables.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.