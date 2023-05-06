SG Americas Securities LLC Takes $459,000 Position in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 4,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ashland by 9.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Ashland by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ashland by 4.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ashland by 3.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ashland by 25.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after buying an additional 6,835 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Ashland from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Ashland from $139.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Ashland from $145.00 to $142.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ashland from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ashland in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.25.

Ashland Stock Performance

Shares of ASH stock opened at $91.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 1.00. Ashland Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.84 and a 12-month high of $114.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $603.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.61 million. Ashland had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 9.66%. Ashland’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. Analysts expect that Ashland Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ashland

Ashland, Inc engages in the provision of architectural coatings, construction, energy, food and beverage, nutraceuticals, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care, Special Additives, and Intermediates. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

