SG Americas Securities LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 16,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 783.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 6,180 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 67.4% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 7,247 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Italy ETF Stock Up 2.5 %

EWI opened at $32.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $240 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI Italy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.99 and a fifty-two week high of $32.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.69.

About iShares MSCI Italy ETF

iShares MSCI Italy Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Italy Capped Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Italy 25/50 Index (Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Milan Stock Exchange.

