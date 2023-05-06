SG Americas Securities LLC Takes Position in Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 88,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Origin Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Origin Materials during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Origin Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Origin Materials by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Origin Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ORGN opened at $4.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $598.16 million, a P/E ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.11 and its 200 day moving average is $4.92. Origin Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.67 and a 52 week high of $7.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 16.73 and a current ratio of 16.73.

Origin Materials ( NASDAQ:ORGN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts forecast that Origin Materials, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micromidas, Inc, doing business as Origin Materials, produces and commercializes plant-based PET plastic. It develops a platform for turning the carbon found in biomass into useful materials, while capturing carbon in the process. The company serves tire filler, carbon black, agriculture, and activated carbon markets.

