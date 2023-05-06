SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Stake in Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its position in shares of Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN – Get Rating) by 34.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,278 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Triton International were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in shares of Triton International by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 64,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Triton International in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,265,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Triton International by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 43,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Triton International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Triton International by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 132,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,104,000 after purchasing an additional 6,642 shares in the last quarter. 64.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Triton International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Triton International in a research note on Sunday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Triton International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

Shares of TRTN opened at $82.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.37. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. Triton International Limited has a twelve month low of $48.64 and a twelve month high of $83.82.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. Triton International had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 42.31%. The firm had revenue of $397.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Triton International Limited will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.85%.

Triton International Ltd. engages in the provision of leasing of intermodal freight containers. It operates through the Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading segments. The Equipment Leasing segment involves in operations, which include the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and ultimate sale of types of intermodal transportation equipment, primarily intermodal containers.

