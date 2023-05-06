SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 56.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,023 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 179.1% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Tobam lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Camden Property Trust from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.93.

Shares of CPT stock opened at $110.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.79. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $97.74 and a 1 year high of $150.28.

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life.

