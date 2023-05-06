SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Stock Position in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,495 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the third quarter valued at about $120,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the third quarter valued at about $78,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 19.0% in the third quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ervin Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 24.2% in the third quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC now owns 45,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 8,823 shares in the last quarter. 57.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BEP opened at $31.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.63. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $24.13 and a 52 week high of $41.30. The company has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of -52.45 and a beta of 0.82.

Brookfield Renewable Partners ( NYSE:BEP Get Rating ) (TSE:BEP) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.12). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a return on equity of 0.60% and a net margin of 2.93%. The firm had revenue of $645.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.64 million. On average, analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Desjardins lowered their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from C$46.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.56.

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in the ownership of a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets. It operates through the following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Utility-Scale Solar, Distributed Energy and Sustainable Solutions, and Corporate. The Distributed Energy and Sustainable Solutions segment includes distributed generation, pumped storage, renewable natural gas, carbon capture and storage, recycling, and cogeneration and biomass.

